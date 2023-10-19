Doctors encourage getting COVID-19 booster ahead of the holiday season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The holidays are quickly approaching and doctors are encouraging you to get the latest COVID booster.

It can take up to two weeks for shots to provide protection. The updated booster targets the latest variants of COVID-19 and can help to prevent serious illness and death, especially for those that are immune compromised and elderly.

"The most important thing people need to realize is what can [they] do to keep [their] family members, friends, and extended family safe," said Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease physician with Texas Health Resources.

Additionally, Dr. Bhayani says those that are most vulnerable may even consider masking again if they plan on being in large settings.

"Our elderly, [and] those that are immunocompromised [are] encouraged to wear masks," Dr. Bhayani said. "You never know in large crowds who's going to be sick. Getting a respiratory illness like this, like COVID, can pretty much put you out of commission."

Boosters can be found at any major pharmacy.