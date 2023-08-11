Dallas-based company suits up Dirk Nowitzki for the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dirk Nowitzki's place in basketball history can never be questioned, especially not after this weekend.

To be immortalized is something everyone dreams of.

Dirk Nowitzki and Carlton Dixon

For Nowitzki, this weekend, that comes true. He will now be in the Basketball Hall of Fame forever. It's only fitting that one of Dallas' own is suiting him up for the ceremony.

The greatest basketball player DFW has ever known admits that one of the special moments leading up to his hall of fame induction was getting measured for a jacket that only a select few will ever wear.

"I went up to get my jacket and they're like, 'Mavs in the house!' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' They're like, 'We're from Dallas!' That was a cool moment," Nowitzki said. "Going to have the Mavs logo in my jacket, so I can't wait to see it."

The actual jacket is orange, just like a basketball.

The company that makes the hall of fame jacket, Reveal Suits, is owned by south Dallas native and Dallas Lincoln High School graduate, Carlton Dixon.

His company, which has a Deep Ellum showroom, is now the exclusive jacket provider of the Basketball Hall of Fame, the PGA of America in Frisco, the National Soccer Hall of Fame and several college conferences.

Dixon said he had to learn everything from scratch about fabrics, tailoring, buttons and merchandising.

"If you're serious about it, you have to be dedicated and committed to learning that craft," he said.

A Basketball Hall of Fame jacket gets sewn together.

The reality is, what's on the inside of the jacket reveals who you are and what your life has been about. For Nowitzki, a major part of his life has been and always will be about the Dallas Mavericks.

For the Dallas native who will proudly watch Nowitzki take his place in the hall of fame wearing the jacket he made, it reveals something else.

"To know that story can happen with determination and with hard work, be proud that the story happened and be confident it can happen again," Dixon said.