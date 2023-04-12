Dirk Nowitzki & Dak Prescott are selling pictures of their hands for a good cause

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dirk Nowitzki and Dak Prescott are selling life-size pictures of their hands – but for a good cause.

The nonprofit My Hand My Cause uses the power of celebrity, along with fine art photography, to raise money for existing charities.

Former Dallas Maverick Nowitzki is raising money for FortyOne - The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. The foundation supports children by assisting them through programs that focus on their wellbeing, health and education.

"This hand helped me score a lot of points but now I'm putting it to work to help others," Nowitzki said on Twitter.

A photo of Dirk Nowitzki's hand retails for $105, with proceeds going to FortyOne - The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. My Hand My Cause via Twitter

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Prescott is raising money for the Faith Fight Finish Foundation. He created the foundation, which focuses on colon cancer research; mental health and suicide prevention; bridging the gap between law enforcement, youth and communities they serve; and offers assistance to those facing life-changing hardships.

Faith Fight Finish Foundation was created as a tribute to Prescott's mom, Peggy, who lost her battle to colon cancer in 2013. It also honor's Prescott's brother, Jace, who was lost to suicide in 2020.

A photo of Dak Prescott's hand retails for $105, with proceeds going to Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation. My Hand My Cause via Twitter

