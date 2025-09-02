"Ding-dong ditch" shooting suspect was "waiting in the shadows," police say

The man charged in the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old Texas boy was "waiting in the shadows" as the child and his cousin played a "ding-dong ditch" prank on his Houston home, police said. The suspect followed the boys as they ran away before he opened fire, according to Houston Police Sgt. Michael Cass, the lead detective on the case.

Cass told CBS News the suspect was "waiting in the shadows in his own side yard behind a fence" after the boy and his cousin knocked on his door Saturday night and ran away.

The boy, identified by police as Julian Guzman, was attending a family gathering about a block away in the east Houston neighborhood, and after getting bored, decided to go with his 10-year-old cousin and play ding-dong ditch, in which pranksters ring the doorbell or knock on the door of a home and then run away. Police said the two cousins had knocked three times on the suspect's door within a span of about 15 minutes.

On the third knock, the cousins ran as fast as they could, but the homeowner was waiting behind the fence in his yard. Guzman was recording the incident on his phone, police said, showing himself knocking and running. Shots are heard on the video, police said, and there is audio of the boy gasping.

A makeshift memorial for 11-year-old Julian Guzman, who was shot and killed during a "ding-dong ditch" prank, is shown Sept. 2, 2025, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP

Guzman's cousin told police he didn't know what to do, only what he had seen in movies, so he tried to pick him up.

The boys appeared as children, "not threatening in any way," Cass said.

Guzman was wounded when police arrived at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, police said.

Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, has been charged with murder and booked into the Harris County jail, according to online records. A judge set Leon's bond at $1 million Wednesday "due to the ongoing investigation and potential upgrade of the charges."

Police said Leon is a former Army veteran who was deployed and spent time in the reserves. He was disabled in combat and honorably discharged, his defense attorney said at his court appearance Wednesday.

A handgun, 20 other guns and tactical and smoke grenades were found during a search of his home, police said.

"Looked like he may have been a collector of firearms," Cass said.

Police said they found Leon at a hotel in La Porte, Texas, with a packed car. The hotel room was booked for three days, Cass said.

Leon, his wife and 2-year-old child went to the hotel because media was surrounding their home, his defense attorney said.

contributed to this report.