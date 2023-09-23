DFW hits record-breaking high on the first day of Fall; severe weather possible Sunday

First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible on Sunday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - This is the latest in the season that DFW has hit 100° or higher since 2011, which was the hottest year on record.

The heat advisory continues Sunday along with the expectation of severe weather.

The latest guidance follows afternoon storms that go into the evening. The short-range forecast model NAM3k seems to offer the best blend of solutions.

It shows storms over the Metroplex closer to 6 p.m. We'll be ready for them by 4 p.m. on Sunday as the storms could easily start sooner.

The threat of severe weather starts around 4 p.m. and goes to midnight Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center continues to put the slight risk of severe weather right over North Texas.

The primary threats continue to be large hail and damaging winds. We could see hail 2" in size or larger.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for updates.