DFW hits record-breaking high on the first day of Fall; severe weather possible Sunday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - This is the latest in the season that DFW has hit 100° or higher since 2011, which was the hottest year on record. 

The heat advisory continues Sunday along with the expectation of severe weather.  

The latest guidance follows afternoon storms that go into the evening. The short-range forecast model NAM3k seems to offer the best blend of solutions. 

It shows storms over the Metroplex closer to 6 p.m. We'll be ready for them by 4 p.m. on Sunday as the storms could easily start sooner.

The threat of severe weather starts around 4 p.m. and goes to midnight Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center continues to put the slight risk of severe weather right over North Texas.

The primary threats continue to be large hail and damaging winds. We could see hail 2" in size or larger.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for updates.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 3:49 PM

