Dewitt Perry Middle School student revived with Narcan, police investigating

By Annie Gimbel

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dewitt Perry Middle School nurse and several staff members saved a 13-year-old student's life on April 4. 

They revived the unconscious student by administering several doses of Narcan. The Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton Fire Rescue arrived shortly after.

The student was transported by ambulance to Children's Medical Center in stable condition. 

Law enforcement officials said if they determine the cause was an opioid overdose, they will investigate where the drugs came from. 

The department said it credits the quick reaction and preparedness of the school district staff for preventing the teen's death. 

