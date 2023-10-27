Derek Holland joins CBS News Texas as World Series analyst

Meet your new CBS News Texas World Series analyst, Derek Holland!

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland has joined CBS News Texas as an analyst for its 2023 World Series coverage.

You may remember Holland's performance in Game 4 of the 2011 World Series. Holland, just 25 years old at the time, pitched one of the greatest games in the team's postseason history, going 8 1/3 innings. His performance was nearly flawless.

And now he's taking that expertise from the mound to the mic.

You can expect to see Holland doing pre-game analysis and in-depth interviews following the games.

