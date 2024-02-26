Denton police rescue woman from overturned vehicle in creek

DENTON - A woman was rescued by Denton police after her vehicle went over a bridge and landed upside down in a creek, trapping her.

A 911 caller reported a vehicle drove off a bridge along I-35W just south of Vintage Blvd. just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers Hupp and Lopez found the vehicle upside down in a creek. As they called out to anyone inside, the woman, and sole occupant, began to honk the horn.

Officer Lopez broke the rear driver's side window and pulled the woman out. Both officers helped her to dry ground.

She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene and a DWI investigation is underway.