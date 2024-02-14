Watch CBS News
Denton doctor faces charges for indecent assault of patients

By S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

DENTON - A Denton doctor is out on bond after authorities charged him with four counts of indecent assault of patients.

A female patient at First Care Medical Center in Denton reported in May 2023 that 64-year-old Dr. Ikenna Adugba inappropriately touched her during an appointment.

Through a monthslong investigation, Denton PD detectives found three other female patients reported Adugba for assault during doctor's appointments in 2022 and 2023.  

Detectives obtained four arrest warrants for indecent assault on Monday. On Tuesday, Adugba was arrested at his job in the 2100 block of Brinker Road without incident.

He was booked into the City of Denton Jail on an $80,000 bond and has since bonded out.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit assisted with the case because Adugba is a Medicaid provider and physician.  

First published on February 14, 2024 / 4:06 PM CST

