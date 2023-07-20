Denton County reports first human case of West Nile virus

DENTON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Denton County Public Health (DCPH) is reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

The community member lives in Flower Mound, according to DCPH. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.

"As mosquito traps in Denton County have become more active over the summer, we are now seeing our first human case of West Nile Virus," stated Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist. "We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness."

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting WNV: 

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Click here for additional information including mosquito maps, the latest news, and facts about WNV