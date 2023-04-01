17 men arrested in Denton County prostitution sting

DENTON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – 17 men have been arrested in a prostitution sting.

On March 28 and 29, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in a Joint Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation in Denton County.

The 17 men who were arrested have been charged with solicitation of prostitution, a felony.

Police say leads on others engaging in prostitution were also developed and are being followed up on with the Denton County Sheriff's human trafficking unit.

Twelve of the suspects charged in the operation are from Denton County, two are from Cooke County, one from Tarrant County, one from Grayson County, and one from Kaufman County.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said that human trafficking is a plague in the country and "it's painfully obvious that Denton County is not immune."