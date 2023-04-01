Watch CBS News
Local News

17 men arrested in Denton County prostitution sting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Your Friday Morning Headlines, March 31st, 2023
Your Friday Morning Headlines, March 31st, 2023 03:12

DENTON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – 17 men have been arrested in a prostitution sting.

On March 28 and 29, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in a Joint Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation in Denton County. 

The 17 men who were arrested have been charged with solicitation of prostitution, a felony.

Police say leads on others engaging in prostitution were also developed and are being followed up on with the Denton County Sheriff's human trafficking unit.

Twelve of the suspects charged in the operation are from Denton County, two are from Cooke County, one from Tarrant County, one from Grayson County, and one from Kaufman County.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said that human trafficking is a plague in the country and "it's painfully obvious that Denton County is not immune."

First published on March 31, 2023 / 9:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.