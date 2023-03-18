Deep Ellum lined with green – and blue – on St. Patrick's Day

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – When March 17 falls on a Friday, you know bars, restaurants and clubs around North Texas are going to be full.

That's certainly the case in Deep Ellum on this St. Patrick's Day, where lately, shootings and murders have raised concerns about safety.

There was a lot of green out on the streets of Deep Ellum – and even some blue.

Dallas police are making their presence known among the St. Patrick's Day revelers, as they do not want a repeat of what happened here earlier this week.

Deep Ellum bars filled up Friday night as quickly as the mugs filled up with hard cider.

It's St. Patrick's Day and for those who like to celebrate, there's nowhere they would rather be than in the popular entertainment district.

"[It] looks absolutely great. People seem happy to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and I'm happy to serve them," said Evan Kalstad, owner of Trinity Cider.

Kalstad says he's been told to expect more police officers on the streets as the hours get later.

That's because just two days ago, a man was shot and killed during an altercation outside a bar that also left an innocent bystander dead.

Another innocent bystander was critically wounded last month by a gunman who opened fire on a restaurant patio.

"As a bartender, we want it to be busy because we want people to have fun and be happy," said Ash Newland.

Newland works in Deep Ellum as a standup comic.

She says she feels as safe here as she does anywhere but is always cautious.

"Anywhere you go, it's going to be dangerous," Newland said. "So for me, it's just, be aware of my surroundings. I'm not on my phone."

Others who visit from out of the area say they have heard about Deep Ellum's recent reputation for attracting violence.

"As long as you stay in packs and just kind of avoid the areas you shouldn't be around...don't be out after 2," said Deep Ellum visitor Michael Varghese. "There's a curfew for a reason."

After 2 a.m., or at least midnight, is when most of the trouble seems to happen.

The Dallas Police Department has created a special crime unit for Deep Ellum last fall that's been trying to reduce the violence.