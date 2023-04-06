Decent weather shaping up for North Texas this Easter weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As we move through Thursday, prepare for some cool and breezy weather.

High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 60s with gusty winds. In fact, winds could gust from the northeast as high as 30 mph.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance (20 to 30%) of a shower is in the forecast for the DFW Metroplex. However, areas well south of I-20 and east of I-45 will have higher rain chances, due in part to a cold front nearly stalled to our southeast. Rain chances there are between 30 to 50%.

Waves of low pressure will continue to ride along that front, giving way to unsettled weather, especially toward Central Texas and near the Houston area. Flooding is expected in those areas.

For parts of North Texas, let's prepare for a few showers. Again, the highest rain chances will be south of I-20 and east of I-45. An isolated thunderstorm also can't be ruled out.

On Good Friday, it will be even cooler here in North Texas with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Have your rain gear, too! Rain chances are around 30 to 40%, again due in part to the stalled front to our southeast.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Friday, as well. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies.

Decent weather is shaping up for Easter weekend. On Saturday, after an early shower, we'll see partly sunny skies. We're not expecting rain all day, though, with chances sitting only at 20%.

Then, on Easter, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for our sunrise services. By afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 70s.

For Monday and Tuesday, we're expecting highs in the mid 70s.