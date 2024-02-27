Decatur ISD approves 4-day school week for 2025-2026 school year

DECATUR – Four-day school weeks are the topic of discussion for another North Texas school district.

During Monday's Decatur ISD school board meeting, board members voted against the shortened week starting this upcoming school year, 2024-2025.

Instead, the four-day school week will begin for the 2025-2026 school year.

The school district says no additional special sessions are needed and the decision is final.

Decatur ISD Superintendent Chad Jones said the district conducted a survey and received input from "various stakeholders."

That survey looked at pros and cons to the shortened week. Parents and employees who were surveyed also seemed to be in favor of the change.

Check out the survey here.