Dawn White joined CBS News Texas as a multi-skilled journalist in February 2024. She's thrilled to report for the station franchise "On Your Corner, In Your Corner" and be a voice for the community.

She knew she wanted to be a journalist at five years old after watching nightly local and national news with her grandma.

Dawn is an Emmy and Murrow Award-winning broadcast news veteran with 16 years of experience at eight broadcast news stations. She most recently spent two years at 11Alive News, the NBC affiliate in Atlanta. She broke numerous stories, including inmate-on-inmate deaths at the Clayton County Jail, covered missing and murdered Indigenous women, and received an Emmy nomination for her coverage of the trial in the federal hate crimes trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Before working at 11Alive, Dawn worked at First Coast News, the NBC and ABC News affiliates in Jacksonville, Fla. She interviewed the nephew of George Floyd, covered the state trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and got an exclusive interview with a juror in the infamous "house of horrors" trial . She received an Emmy Award in the Video Journalist category for her shooting, writing, editing, and reporting. Dawn also had a weekly high school football segment called, "The Heart of the Game." Dawn previously worked as a news and sports reporter and anchor for WBAL in Baltimore. She produced a weekly profile series on the Baltimore Ravens and won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for the station's coverage of the FBI raid of former Mayor Catherine Pugh's home.

Dawn spent three years working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at abc27 News in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She broke the story of Libre, a puppy left for dead on a Lancaster County farm and followed the story until the passage of the state's groundbreaking Libre's Law, which created a felony statue for severe animal abuse. The Humane Society of the United States awarded her with the 2016 Media Hero Award for this coverage.

She worked for four years as an anchor, the Frederick Bureau reporter, and Maryland General Assembly reporter for NBC25 in Hagerstown, Maryland., where she won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her story on a blind swimmer. Dawn also worked for FOX43 and WGAL in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Dawn graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism and summa cum laude with an associate's degree from Carroll Community College. Dawn balanced her college studies while working and being a single mother to her son, David.

She's a proud member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the National Press Photographers Association.

Dawn enjoys weightlifting, Pilates, yoga, playing classical piano, photography, cooking, traveling, and outdoor activities in her free time. She's a former competitive swimmer and figure skater. Dawn is a fierce animal welfare advocate and adopted both of her rescue dogs, Dallas and Houston, a Hurricane Harvey survivor.

Want to connect with Dawn? You can find her on X, Instagram and Facebook or send an email to Dawn.White.@cbs.com.