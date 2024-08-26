DART train collides with car near Ledbetter Station; driver hospitalized

DALLAS — A DART train and a vehicle collided near the Ledbetter Station Monday afternoon.

DART said it received word of the Blue Line crash near S. Lancaster Road at Ledbetter Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Dallas Fire Rescue said it was dispatched as a "people pinned' call. DFR said the first arriving truck and engine companies were able to get the driver of the vehicle out of the car. The driver was taken to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition.

DART said it is single tracking service around the accident. Passengers may experience delays.

This is a developing story.

