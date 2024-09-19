DART adds more routes during State Fair of Texas

DART to increase service during State Fair of Texas

DART to increase service during State Fair of Texas

DART to increase service during State Fair of Texas

DALLAS – Dallas Area Rapid Transit is adding more train routes during the State Fair of Texas.

The extra routes will be in place between the opening day of the fair on Sept. 27 and through closing day on Oct. 20.

There will be extra Green Line trains operating between Victory Station and Lawnview Station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. These trains will run approximately every 10 minutes, according to DART.

There will be increased frequency on the Red and Blue lines on the weekends, running every 20 minutes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. DART is also adding extra service on the Green Line and Red Line and bus routes during the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 12.

Orange Line trains are extending service to the Parker Road Station with an increased 20-minute frequency until 10 p.m. daily.

The Trinity Railway Express is also extending routes in and out of Dallas during the fair.

The State Fair of Texas is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.