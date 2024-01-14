Dangerously cold weather continues into Wednesday morning

NORTH TEXAS - We have a threat of icy bridges and overpasses overnight leading into Monday morning. We are expecting freezing rain and sleet to fall overnight. The ice won't be everywhere but you could be going too fast when you come up ice on brides or overpasses.

We are expecting about a .10" of ice/sleet to fall in some areas across North Texas. Freezing rain and bad driving conditions are expected in our southeast corner along the I-45 corridor and east.

If you are hoping for some surprise snow, we have had reports of a dusting of snow in some of our eastern counties earlier. The best chance for accumulating snow continues to be close to the Red River.

A hard freeze is in effect for the metroplex for the first time this season. Lows could easily slip into the single digits Sunday night in places. Protect your people, pets, pipes and plants.

Most of us have the day off for the Martin Luther King holiday. That's good. Hopefully, there will be very little traffic Monday morning. The sleet/snow mix will leave by 9 a.m. or so. Expect another brutally cold day.

What a day. The high was just after midnight and set a record for coldest day for the date. The first Arctic air of the season is firmly in place, temperatures were in the mid-teens all afternoon. Compared with the cold we had before the last 24 hours, this is quite a shock.

We have even colder weather ahead, near record lows over the next several days.

We are under a winter advisory until noon Monday and a wind chill advisory until Tuesday.

Depending on how much ice/sleet falls overnight, we could still have icy spots around Tuesday morning. We'll finally get above freezing by Wednesday morning. We are expecting more cold weather by next Friday.