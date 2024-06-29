Dangerous heat remains in Saturday's forecast for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — North Texans are in for another scorcher, with temperatures once again near 100 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will feel close to 112 during peak heat in the afternoon hours.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for today due to dangerous heat, and an Excessive Heat Warning continues for North Texas into this evening.

If you spend time outside today, remember your heat safety precautions: stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or inside to help you cool off.

Looking ahead, a weak front will slide south into Oklahoma tomorrow and may bring a few showers to Northeast areas Sunday afternoon.

The heat continues next week with high pressure overhead. Temps on Tuesday afternoon could even reach 103 degrees.

By late next week, the ridge shifts east, allowing a front to sag into the area. Scattered showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday morning.

North Texas hit 100 degrees yesterday and we'll continue to see more 100 degree days through next week.

Tropical Storm Beryl

Tropical Storm Beryl formed last night and continues to organize and strengthen. It is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning and head west next week. It will likely be a category 2 hurricane on Monday as it moves over the Lesser Antilles and continues into the Caribbean.