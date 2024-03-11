Dallas Zoo invites North Texans to watch the total solar eclipse

Here's what you need to know about the total solar eclipse

DALLAS – The Dallas Zoo is inviting the public to watch the total solar eclipse as it makes its way over North Texas on April 8.

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance. There is no additional charge for eclipse activities at the zoo, and you can reserve your free solar eclipse glasses online.

Admission is $22 for adults and $18 for youth and seniors. Children under the age of two are free.

The zoo will be open during its regular hours on the day of the eclipse, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The eclipse will make its way across North America on April 8. The beginning of the path of totality will be visible in North Texas at 1:40 p.m.

Eclipse-themed snacks will be available that day, including house-made moon pies and eclipse-eroni pizza.

Parking is $12, but the zoo recommends taking the DART Red Line to the zoo's station as they anticipate large crowds that day.