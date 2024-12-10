Dallas woman seeks justice after mother dies in manhole accident

DALLAS — A Dallas woman said her mom tragically died after she fell into a manhole. Her body was found days later, miles away. Now, she wants answers.

"She was my mom," Cynthia Gonzales said. "She was always there for anybody."

Cynthia Gonzales

Cynthia Gonzales said as 66-year-old Teresa Gonzales' only child, this time of year was always special.

"I missed her most on Sunday when it was my birthday," she said. "She always found a way to call me or get me something, even if it was small. She always said that she just wanted me to be happy."

Cynthia Gonzales said her mom walked everywhere, and since her eyesight was bad, rode the bus.

On October 22, a Tuesday, she went missing between 7 and 9 a.m.

Cynthia Gonzales said she later learned witnesses reported seeing a woman fall into a manhole in Dallas in the 1500 block of Record Crossing Road in Dallas and called 911. This was close to a bus stop a couple of miles from her mom's home.

Then October 25, three days later, she says her body was recovered almost 10 miles away in a sewer plant.

"I didn't understand how it happened," she said. "I didn't understand why it happened. I couldn't wrap my head around it. I still can't. I still can't wrap my head around it."

Now, she says Dallas police are investigating.

"The quote from the detective was even if Michael Phelps had fallen in, he would've drowned as well," her attorney Ramez Shamieh said.

They said they've submitted multiple open records requests, are looking for witnesses and plan to sue whoever they find responsible. They're looking at the City of Dallas and possible construction companies working in the area.

"It just hurts because nobody should have to go through that, nobody," Cynthia Gonzales said. "I don't care who you are. Nobody should have to feel that."

She said there needs to be accountability.

CBS News Texas reached out to the City Of Dallas for comment, but so far has not heard back.