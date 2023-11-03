Watch CBS News
On The Road

How a Texas teacher helped students use their imaginations to take flight

By Steve Hartman

/ CBS News

Students use their imaginations to take flight
How a Texas teacher helped her students use their imaginations to take flight 02:22

Dallas, Texas — At the Trinity Leadership School near Dallas, Texas, Sonja White's first graders are still flying high, reliving their amazing one-day field trip to Mexico.

"It was my first time on a plane," one student told CBS News.

How could a school afford such a trip?  What kind of teacher does it take to fly a class of first graders south of the border for a day?

A very clever one. Because, in fact, the students did not actually board a flight to Mexico at all.

Instead, the "trip" was a testament to the power of imagination, and the magic teachers have to harness it.

After White's students told her their one wish was to fly on a plane, she went full throttle on the pretend: She created travel documents for each child, and then boarded them on their imaginary flight, in the classroom.

"We had a little turbulence," one student said. 

"Well, it did not scare me," added another. 

"But my friend Lorenzo had a rough landing," said a third. 

"One of my students saw somebody that night and they said, 'What are you doing here, I thought you were in Mexico?'" White told CBS News. "And he said, 'Yeah, we were, we got back at three.'  And that's when I was like, they really think we went to Mexico."

Teachers everywhere could use more resources, but the best always seem to figure out a way to take kids places, often, without so much as a bus ride.

Steve Hartman
Steve Hartman

Steve Hartman has been a CBS News correspondent since 1998, having served as a part-time correspondent for the previous two years.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 7:52 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.