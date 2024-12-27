Suspect dies after firing at officers and crashing stolen vehicle in Dallas, police say

DALLAS – A suspect in a stolen vehicle died after backing into a police unit, leading officers on a chase, and crashing at a Dallas intersection on Friday.

Police did not immediately release the suspect's identity.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect died after the chain of events started just before 1 p.m., when undercover police officers observed the stolen vehicle at 2900 West Camp Wisdom Road.

During a news conference, interim Dallas Police Chief Michel Igo said:

Uniformed officers were called to the scene and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect backed the stolen vehicle into an unoccupied marked squad car and fled.

While those officers did not pursue the stolen vehicle, a police helicopter kept track of the suspect vehicle.

Along the way, it intentionally crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect fired shots at officers in pursuing vehicles, grazing the side of one of the units, before crashing at Metropolitan Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle exited but was quickly apprehended.

The driver remained inside the vehicle with injuries, although it was not immediately clear what those injuries were.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

No officers were injured, and no officers fired their weapons, police said.

More information will be released when it becomes available, according to Dallas police.