City of Dallas receives $1M grant to clean up disadvantaged communities

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is gifting the City of Dallas with Brownfield Grants worth $1.5 million.

South Dallas has one of the highest rates of poverty and unemployment in the city. CBS News Texas

The target areas for the money includes South Dallas, Fair Park, and related focus areas, according to a news release from the city.

The grants will support the City of Dallas' Brownfield Program, which is focused on improving the quality of life for residents, particularly those living in communities with environmental justice concerns. They will will provide funding for assessment and cleanup of sites contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants, petroleum and other contaminants.

"I am proud of our Dallas' efforts to secure a cleaner and more sustainable city," said Environment and Sustainability Committee Chair and District 9 Council Member Paula Blackmon. "This award from the EPA not only strengthens our resolve to foster safer, cleaner, and more resilient neighborhoods – it means a great deal to our community and demonstrates that we are doing something right."

The grant breaks down as follows: $1 million from the EPA Revolving Loan Fund and $500,000 from the Community-wide Assessment Grants.

"We are grateful to the EPA for their work and also in recognizing the City's commitment to environmental justice," City Manager T.C. Broadnax said. "Conserving and preserving our environment for future generations is a top priority for the city. These funds will help the city continue its work in making our communities healthier and more sustainable, particularly our communities that are most impacted by environmental hazards."