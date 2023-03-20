Man in critical condition after being shot by Dallas police officer
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A man is in the hospital after an encounter with Dallas police officers ended with a gunshot on Sunday evening.
Police said that on March 19 at about 7:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1900 block of Bennett Avenue.
In the back parking lot of a nearby apartment building, they spotted a man who allegedly has a prior record of criminal mischief and burglarizing vehicles.
The officers began engaging with the man and a struggle ensued.
Police attempted to use a taser on him, but it was not affective. The man allegedly pulled out a handgun at some point, and one officer fired his weapon at him.
The shot hit the man in the torso and Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to the hospital in critical condition.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says his department will release more information and bodycam footage on Wednesday.
