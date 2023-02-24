Watch CBS News
Dallas police seek hit-and-run driver who killed 50-year-old woman

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who killed Lajuanda Graves, 50, on Feb. 20. 

Detectives said just after 8 p.m. Graves had crossed the southbound lanes of North Masters when someone hit her. She was found in the center median at the intersection of Budtime Lane and North Masters.

Graves died at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, or the involved vehicle or suspect, please contact Detective Valtadoros of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0018 or Gregory.valtadoros@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 1:06 PM

