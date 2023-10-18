Watch CBS News
Dallas police searching for driver who left scene of hit-and-run

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are asking for public assistance to identify the driver who was behind a hit-and-run.

It happened on Oct. 13 around 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Keist Blvd. and S. Marsalis Avenue in Dallas. 

Police say the vehicle they are searching for is a 2012 Ford F150 FX with Texas paper license plate No. 5192J47. 

The driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot and the vehicle was recovered at the scene.

The victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

If you have information about the hit-and-run, contact Dallas vehicle crimes detective Kenneth Watson at 972-504-5076 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.

