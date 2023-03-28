Dallas police searching for critically missing person Glendora Houston

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are asking for assistance in locating critically missing person Glendora Houston.

Houston, 71, is described as a Black woman who is 5'11 and 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on March 27 around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Midway Plaza. She was wearing a light-colored scarf, long leather jacket, black dress and black and white Nike flip flops.

Glendora Houston, 71. Dallas Police Department

Houston left the area on foot. Police say she may be confused and in need of assistance.

If you have information about Houston, call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. This is documented on case number 052373-2023.