Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police release video of murder suspect, victim who was found dead inside car

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Tuesday morning headlines, Oct. 3
Tuesday morning headlines, Oct. 3 02:37

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police have released video footage of a murder suspect and a 20-year-old man who was found dead inside a car mid-September.

Around 9 p.m. Sept. 15, police responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Old Hickory Trail. When officers arrived, they found Waterrion Javon-Turcel Evans shot inside a car.

Evans died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Through their investigation, detectives determined he and the suspect arrived together in the car highlighted in the video. 

They also believe the suspect—who was a passenger in the car—shot Evans as he sat in the driver's seat before getting out and running away.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 9:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.