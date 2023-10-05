Dallas police release video of murder suspect, victim who was found dead inside car

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police have released video footage of a murder suspect and a 20-year-old man who was found dead inside a car mid-September.

Around 9 p.m. Sept. 15, police responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Old Hickory Trail. When officers arrived, they found Waterrion Javon-Turcel Evans shot inside a car.

Evans died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Through their investigation, detectives determined he and the suspect arrived together in the car highlighted in the video.

They also believe the suspect—who was a passenger in the car—shot Evans as he sat in the driver's seat before getting out and running away.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.