Dallas police investigating shooting involving officer near Fair Park

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Police Department is investigating after an officer was shot in the chest southeast of Fair Park this afternoon.

It happened in the 4800 block of Scyene Road on Sept. 14.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and survived. The department shared on social media that the officer was conscious and talking on the way to Baylor Scott & White hospital.

The officer is currently in stable condition, according to the department.

Chief Eddie Garcia reiterated this, sharing on social media: "Just checked in on our @DallasPD officer, he's stable and in good spirits. Blessed are the peacemakers…"

Update: Just checked in on our @DallasPD officer, he’s stable and in good spirits. Blessed are the peacemakers… https://t.co/4x6p9cY5AY — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) September 14, 2023

Police haven't released any information about the suspect, other than he or she fled after exchanging gunfire with officers.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.