Dallas police officer in stable condition after chase that turned into shooting, 5 in custody

DALLAS – A police officer is in stable condition after being shot while chasing an erratic driver.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Easter Ave. in Dallas.

Police were working undercover when they saw a car driving erratically. Police followed the car when a suspect in the car fired at officers in the unmarked police vehicle. The gunfire went through the driver's side door, hitting an officer in the hip, police say.

The officer had surgery this morning and was out by 4 a.m. The officer is in stable condition.

Update!!!….our officer is out of surgery! He’s in great spirits! First question he asked… “Did we catch em?” What a warrior. God bless the peacemakers! @DallasPD — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) March 14, 2024

After a chase that included other police officers and a police helicopter, five suspects were arrested about seven miles away, near Hwy 67 and Chesterfield Drive.

Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital – one for chest pain and one for non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect is still at large.

Police say two guns were recovered. One gun was in the car and one was thrown out of the car.

CBS News Texas confirmed that none of the Dallas police officers fired their guns.

This investigation is ongoing.