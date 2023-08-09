Watch CBS News
Dallas police searching for 3 people connected to officer-involved shooting

By Julia Falcon

Dallas police officer shot overnight, search underway for gunman
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Dallas police officer's vehicle was stolen overnight after he was shot.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. at the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

A Northwest Crime Response Team officer called 911 saying he was shot and his vehicle was stolen. He was taken to Parkland Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away from the scene.

Police are searching for three people who were involved with the shooting and theft. 

This story is developing.

Injured Officer | 2400 block of Northwest Highway

Posted by Dallas Police Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

First published on August 9, 2023 / 5:26 AM

