Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police searching for 13-year-old girl who may need medical help

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 13-year-old.

aravina-campos.jpg
Araniva Campos, 13 Dallas Police Department

Araniva Campos was last seen on Feb. 20 around 8 a.m. on Brockbank Drive, near Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas

Police say they believe she may be in need of medical help. 

DPD says she was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored shirt, Adidas pants and black crocks. She has brown eyes, red hair and stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact Dallas police.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 6:16 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.