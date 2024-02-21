Dallas police searching for 13-year-old girl who may need medical help
DALLAS – Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 13-year-old.
Araniva Campos was last seen on Feb. 20 around 8 a.m. on Brockbank Drive, near Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas
Police say they believe she may be in need of medical help.
DPD says she was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored shirt, Adidas pants and black crocks. She has brown eyes, red hair and stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
If you have information about her whereabouts, contact Dallas police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.