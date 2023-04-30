Watch CBS News
Dallas police: Man dies after being shot in business parking lot

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A man has died after being shot in a parking lot in Red Bird Saturday evening, Dallas police said.

Around 7:40 p.m. April 29, police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Red Bird Lane. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Clovis Dawayne Braxton shot in a business parking lot.

Braxton was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said an unknown male suspect fled the scene and ran north on University Hills Boulevard, toward Ledbetter Drive. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and orange Nike short.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Thomas French at 214-671-3650 or travis.french@dallaspolice.gov.

