Dallas police investigating triple shooting that left 1 person dead, 2 injured
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured Sunday morning.
Around 8 a.m. April 9, police responded to a shooting call in the 10500 block of Denton Drive.
When officers arrived, they determined a group of individuals and unknown suspects were "involved in a fight" that escalated into a triple shooting.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition.
Police said the suspects left the location and that this remains an ongoing investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.