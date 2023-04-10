Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police investigating triple shooting that left 1 person dead, 2 injured

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Top Stories in North Texas, April 7
Top Stories in North Texas, April 7 04:07

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) Dallas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m. April 9, police responded to a shooting call in the 10500 block of Denton Drive.

When officers arrived, they determined a group of individuals and unknown suspects were "involved in a fight" that escalated into a triple shooting.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Police said the suspects left the location and that this remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.