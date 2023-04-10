Dallas police investigating triple shooting that left 1 person dead, 2 injured

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m. April 9, police responded to a shooting call in the 10500 block of Denton Drive.

When officers arrived, they determined a group of individuals and unknown suspects were "involved in a fight" that escalated into a triple shooting.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Police said the suspects left the location and that this remains an ongoing investigation.