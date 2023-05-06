Watch CBS News
Dallas police investigating shooting that left 50-year-old man dead

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Frankford Road.

During their preliminary investigation, officers determined the victim—50-year-old Chance Domel Harris—had been shot.

Harris was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

