Dallas police investigating shooting that left 50-year-old man dead
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead early Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Frankford Road.
During their preliminary investigation, officers determined the victim—50-year-old Chance Domel Harris—had been shot.
Harris was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.
Anyone with information on his death is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
