Dallas police investigating after woman killed in suspected road rage shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One woman is dead following a suspected road rage shooting in South Dallas early Tuesday morning.

At 12:11 a.m. March 21, police responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of Winslow Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded; However, the woman died at the scene. She has since been identified as 30-year-old Nancy Aguilar.

Police said there was a passenger inside Aguilar's vehicle during the incident, but that they were not injured.

During their investigation, detectives determined Aguilar was shot after exchanging words with two unknown Black males in another vehicle.

Detectives believe as both vehicles were traveling eastbound in the 5500 block of E. R.L. Thornton Freeway, the suspects shot at Aguilar's vehicle—striking her and causing her to crash into a retaining wall.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time, police said, and this remains an ongoing investigation.