Dallas police investigating officer-involved shooting on Lemmon Avenue

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the 7100 block of Lemmon Ave.

Dallas police Chief Eddie García on Tuesday said a man in a U-Haul truck rammed a police surveillance car. Following a short pursuit, the truck crashed into a tree on the southbound side of Lemmon Avenue. The suspect jumped out of the truck, according to García and ran toward a building near Love Field.

"A CRT officer gave chase, and the suspect fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect," García told reporters in an afternoon press conference.

The suspect survived and was taken to a local hospital.

Not long after the incident, Chopper 11 flew over the scene showing multiple police cruisers, which had responded to the area in front of The Frontiers of Flight Museum. The U-Haul truck was still there as well as vehicle debris on both sides of the road.

The department said the officer wasn't injured.