Dallas police investigating after driver finds body on side of road

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas police are investigating after a mans body was found on the side of the road.

It happened early Thursday in the 4000 block of Jefferson Blvd. in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Police say a driver saw the body and called 911.

They're now working to identify the victim and determine how he died.

This story is developing.

