Dallas police investigating after driver finds body on side of road
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas police are investigating after a mans body was found on the side of the road.
It happened early Thursday in the 4000 block of Jefferson Blvd. in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.
Police say a driver saw the body and called 911.
They're now working to identify the victim and determine how he died.
This story is developing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.