Dallas police officer and K9 shot, injured overnight

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- A Dallas police officer and his K9 partner were shot and injured early Friday morning responding to a family violence incident in the Bruton Terrace neighborhood of Dallas.

Neither of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officers shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were initially called to the scene on Cypress Avenue near Scyene Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers found two people shot and injured in a home. They were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect ran from the scene, according to DPD, and officers found him hours later in a creek bed off nearby Biggs Street.

The suspect then started shooting, police say, striking an officer in the leg and shoulder. A DPD K9 was also hit. Officers then shot the suspect.

The injured officer, a 20-year veteran of the force, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center for treatment. Dallas Police Association president Michael Mata said outside the hospital that the officer was in good spirits, with family by his side.

Mata also credited first aid performed by other officers at the scene for helping to save the injured officer's life.

The K9 was treated at an emergency vet.

No one involved has been identified so far.