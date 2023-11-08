Watch CBS News
Dallas Police Department asking for public assistance in Oak Cliff homicide investigation

By Raegan Scharfetter

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide that occurred in Oak Cliff last month.

At about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 14, police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive.

During their preliminary investigation, officers determined 38-year-old Quentin Gellington stepped in to defend a victim of an aggravated robbery and was shot by an unknown suspect, or suspects, according to police.

Officials said an uninvolved 31-year-old woman was also shot during the incident and that both victims were taken to a local hospital where Gellington died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jelisa Reed at 469-597 9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov. Tippers can also call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or share information online here.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 9:45 PM CST

