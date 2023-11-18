Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police asking for public assistance to identify car involved in hit-and-run

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) - Dallas police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run with a child pedestrian. 

It happened on Nov. 10 at around 4:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road. The vehicle pictured below was involved in the crash.

wanted-mazda1.jpg
Dallas Police Department
wanted-mazda-2.jpg
Dallas Police Department

The vehicle is a gray four-door sedan, possibly a 2010s Mazda 3, police say. The right-side passenger mirror is damaged.

The crash happened next to an apartment complex and Timberglen Park.

There is no information about the condition of the child that was hit.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or case are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson by email at kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov or (972) 504-5076. 

First published on November 18, 2023 / 1:18 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.