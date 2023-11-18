Dallas police asking for public assistance to identify car involved in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) - Dallas police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run with a child pedestrian.

It happened on Nov. 10 at around 4:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road. The vehicle pictured below was involved in the crash.

Dallas Police Department

The vehicle is a gray four-door sedan, possibly a 2010s Mazda 3, police say. The right-side passenger mirror is damaged.

The crash happened next to an apartment complex and Timberglen Park.

There is no information about the condition of the child that was hit.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or case are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson by email at kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov or (972) 504-5076.