Dallas police arrest Sarah Cunningham in connection to hit-and-run of 5-year-old

DALLAS - Police have arrested Sarah Cunningham, 35, for collision involving injury after she reportedly hit Christian Sullivan, 5, then fled.

Christian Sullivan, 5 Sullivan family

Earlier this month, the child's mother, Rachel Kotzin told CBS News Texas that authorities had identified Cunningham. But it wasn't until Dec. 15 that she was taken into custody.

Sullivan was stuck by a car last month while he was walking with friends from school to Timberview Recreation Center in North Dallas.

Police released images of Cunningham's car a week later and on Monday, Dec. 4, Kotzin said police told her they would soon have a suspect in custody.

Something positive did result out of the hit-and-run, with the installation of a lighted Stop Sign outside the rec center near where little Christian was hurt.

"It made me feel good to see it," said Kotzin, with a smile. "It's my mission to not just make this street safe, but all the streets that are close to the schools."