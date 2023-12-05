Authorities identify suspect in hit-and-run of 5-year-old Christian Sullivan

DALLAS - The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver said authorities have identified the driver who fled the scene.

Christian Sullivan, 5 Sullivan family

Rachel Kotzin's son Christian Sullivan was injured three weeks ago. But now he's back to running around playing with friends and most of all, smiling.

Sullivan was stuck by a car while he was walking with friends from school to Timberview Recreation Center in North Dallas.

Kotzin said she wants someone held accountable, especially after meeting with a Dallas police detective and watching distressing security camera footage from an apartment gate. It showed her son bouncing off the car that day.

Police released images of the car a week later and on Monday, Dec. 4, Kotzin said police told her they will soon have a suspect in custody.

"We're getting really good signs that justice is coming. We're very anxious, very eager," she shared.

Something positive has resulted out of the incident, with the installation of a lighted Stop Sign outside the rec center near where little Christian was hurt.

"It made me feel good to see it," said Kotzin, with a smile. "It's my mission to not just make this street safe, but all the streets that are close to the schools."

Authorities have yet to release information about the potential suspect in the case.