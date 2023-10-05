Dallas police: 28-year-old woman arrested for tying up victims, killing 1 at Red Bird home

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after tying up victims and ultimately killing one at a Dallas home last week, police said.

Kayla Griffin was caught and arrested in Bloomfield, New Mexico, on Wednesday. Officials said she is currently being held in state and will be charged with the murder of 30-year-old Deleon Williams, who was found dead Saturday.

Police discovered what had occured at the Red Bird home around 11 a.m. Sept. 30, after responding to a shooting in the 900 block of Medalist Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot walking to get help.

Upon going to the scene, police discovered an uninjured man who had been tied up and yelling for help. Officers located another victim—identified as Williams—who was also shot and had his hands tied. He died at the scene, police said.

A motive for this crime is currently unknown, and this remains an ongoing investigation.