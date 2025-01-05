Dallas opens temporary inclement weather shelter in Fair Park

DALLAS — As the coldest air of the season moves into North Texas the city of Dallas has activated its temporary inclement weather shelter in Fair Park Sunday night to ensure hundreds of homeless Dallas residents can stay safe and warm.

More than 900 cots were set up inside the Grand Place building in Fair Park Sunday ahead of the arctic blast.

"Every year we see people that have had frostbite, we've had several people that we've known have passed away due to freezing temperatures it's really lifesaving and critically important that we make this happen," said Daniel Roby of the Austin Street Center.

The city of Dallas, the Austin Street Center, Our Calling, and countless other organizations partnered to open this shelter for the city's most vulnerable. Volunteers will distribute blankets coats and three meals—and pets are welcome too. The SPCA and Dallas Animal Services have provided kennels and pet supplies.

"If you think your animal is a barrier to coming, please don't. We will take care of you both but please please, please, come inside," said Christine Crossley, the director of the Office of Homeless Solutions for the City of Dallas.

To make sure homeless residents come in from the cold, the Austin Street Center is operating the connector bus which will provide free transportation to the shelter from designated pick-up points around the city. While Dallas has reported a 19% decrease in homelessness since 2021 the city said there's more to be done.

"Even though we are one of a handful I think about three municipalities in the nation that is actually decreasing homelessness in a time of national increase, you still don't ever pat yourself on the back there's always more work to do there's always more people to help," said Crossley.

If you see someone in Dallas in need of shelter, call 311 to get them help or direct them to the shelter located at the Grand Place in Fair Park.

For more information on the Dallas Fair Park shelter click here.