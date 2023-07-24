Dallas music composer Daniel Jones dies at 41

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas native and acclaimed musician Daniel Jones has died at the age of 41.

The self-professed "Musician to the Stars," was an accomplished pianist, composer, director, producer and artist. In the late '90s, God's Property, a Dallas-based gospel group, sought Jones out for membership. The group appeared on television, and shared success when their album went double platinum and single "Stomp" was praised by critics.

Daniel's wife Brusher Jones confirmed the news of her husband's death via social media.

"I am speechless. I am heartbroken. I am lost. My husband Daniel Jones, my best friend, my headache, my confidante… I truly do not understand," she wrote. "I know God doesn't make mistakes... but why?? To everyone who has called, texted messaged, etc. Thank you so much. I've seen them all."

The grieving widow also asked for privacy, writing: "Please just give me a little time. I just don't have the energy right now. I miss him so much already... I don't know what to do. I can't believe I am typing this. RIP Daniel Jones. My one true love."

After the news of Jones' untimely passing went public, many mega star musicians Jones has worked with took to social media, sharing their grief.

Fellow Booker T. Washington graduate Erykah Badu, along with Janet Jackson (Jones was her musical director for her recent Together Again Tour) and Justin Timberlake (Jones was his musical director) paid tribute.

Erykah Badu

"@mrjoness3 forever !!!!! 💫💕🌹safe Journey !!!"

Janet Jackson

"The past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family. Daniel Jones was more than an incredible talent, he was a brother, an energy, a light. While his time here with us was cut short, his memory will live on strong and forever. We are all so blessed to have known you. May you rest in eternal paradise."

The past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family. Daniel Jones was more than an incredible talent,... Posted by Janet Jackson on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Justin Timberlake

"Where do I start… Daniel Jones, I am going to miss you so much. A spark plug of energy and joy. An incredible musician. A loving soul and a hilarious jokester. Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys. We will march onward and try to make you proud every time we are out there. And, you will be with us every step. Forever a TN Kid 💔 Grateful for the light you brought to us… Rest in Peace, my brother. 🙏🏻"

Jones' family hasn't publicly released any details about funeral arrangements.