Dallas may soon be allowed to enforce anti-panhandling ordinance

Dallas may soon be allowed to enforce anti-panhandling ordinance

Dallas may soon be allowed to enforce anti-panhandling ordinance

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A federal judge's ruling opens the door for Dallas to enforce an ordinance restricting panhandling throughout the city.

The law, which prohibits walking or standing in most medians, has been criticized as a violation of civil rights.

But some homeless advocates actually support it.

They often risk their lives for pocket change.

"I personally have known so many homeless men and women who have been killed on the streets hit by cars," said Wayne Walker, a pastor and the founder of Our Calling which offers help and resources to the homeless across Dallas.

He's among those applauding a federal court decision that has upheld an ordinance passed last year by the City of Dallas to discourage panhandling.

It bans standing or walking on medians that are less than 6 feet wide.

"I'm all in favor of an ordinance that keeps them off the median and away from some of that traffic," Walker said. "It's just dangerous."

A lawsuit, which contends the ordinance violates federally protected rights, has blocked the ordinance from being enforced and sought a permanent injunction until it's settled in court.

A court denied the injunction which now allows the city to issue citations; however, the Dallas Police Department declined to say whether it will.

"If the city starts to enforce this, it will greatly impact those that are in those spaces panhandling," said Walker.

The CEO of Our Calling warns against giving money to panhandlers and says it's better spent going to organizations that help the homeless.