Dallas Mavericks merchandise flies off the shelves ahead of Game 5 excitement

THE COLONY — Dallas Mavericks fans are anxiously awaiting Game Five of the NBA finals Monday night in Boston. With excited fans comes lots of merchandise sales throughout North Texas.

"For twins, you've always got to buy two," Kirk Holt said.

Kirk Holt bought Dallas Mavs shirts for his six-year-old twin nieces, Ari and Avery. The little girls and their uncle are Kyrie Irving super fans.

"I think with Kyrie on the team that Luka has learned a little bit more about what it takes to be a champion," Holt said. "With the two of them and the young talent that they have with the Mavs, it's all going to be up from here."

Mavs fans packed the inside of Scheels sporting goods store at The Colony on Sunday, including Ella White. She felt pleasantly surprised at the Maverick's performance in Game Four.

"I thought it was really good. I thought that was one of the best games that they've played all year," White said. "They definitely showed up and showed out, so if they keep doing that, I feel like they can keep going with the series."

Eight-year-old Matthew Cruz is excited to see Game Five and is staying positive.

"They're going to win the finals, and I'm probably going to see the parade," Cruz said.

Mavs gear is selling so fast, that The Colony Scheels is completely sold out of all sizes of adult jerseys. The only jerseys in stock are youth sizes, with Luka Doncic being the best seller. The store has been waiting for more adult jerseys for three weeks. Managers said they've seen an uptick in sales since the game four win and a huge increase in sales compared to last season.

"I'm one game at a time at this point. Just go out there and hoop," Terrance Newman said.

The Colony Scheels pro license manager Terrance Newman said Friday's big win brings a new sense of optimism.

"Honestly, after game four, it's been kind of a lot of hope within the community," Newman said. "You've seen it. I think we won by 38? After that, it was like, 'okay, I think we can do this.'"

Fans hope the Mavs can do it again and pull off another win in Game Five to bring Game Six back to Dallas.