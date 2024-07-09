Watch CBS News
Dallas Mavericks introduce Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Maji Marshall

By Julia Falcon

The Dallas Mavericks have big plans for the 2024-2025 NBA season: the team introduced on Tuesday three new players – Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall.

General manager Michael Finley said that with the addition of these players, the team is "taking a step in the right direction and trying to get better." 

The Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this year, letting their chance at a second championship slip away.

News broke a week ago about Thompson, the beloved Golden State Warriors guard, signing with the Mavericks with a rumored three-year deal worth $50 million.

"With Klay, he can bring experience and knowledge for young players including Luka [Doncic], and Kyrie [Irving]," Finley said.

Thompson said he's thankful for his time in San Francisco, but noted that the change can spur greatness and be reenergizing for him.

"Dallas is attractive because of the young players they have, the style they play, the world-class treatment they get from the organization, just a beautiful city that loves their hoops," he said.

Thompson, Grimes and Marshall all said they're looking forward to playing alongside Luka Doncic and learning from head coach Jason Kidd.

"I'm excited to pick [Kidd's] brain and ask questions about guarding Michael [Jordan] and Kobe [Bryant]," Grimes said. "Excited to get to work."

"To learn from Luka and play with him, and Klay is a great shooter, looking forward to it," Marshall said.

The 2024-25 NBA season tips off in October.

